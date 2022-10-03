The Kiwanis Club of the Southern Hills Region’s first annual Wiffle Ball Tournament held in Georgetown Sept. 10 was a great success.

The Kiwanis Club of the Southern Hills Region’s first annual Wiffle Ball Tournament held in Georgetown Sept. 10 was a great success.

The Kiwanis Club of the Southern Hills Region held its first annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 10, the Kiwanis Club of the Southern Hills Region held its first annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown.

This event was rescheduled after the first date was rained out in August. The event was a huge success!

Teams of children and adults played with everyone having a great deal of fun. Everyone received a free t-shirt, courtesy of Paul Hall Insurance. A meal was provided courtesy of Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293. Fantastic music played throughout the day, courtesy of D.J. Steve Wolfe. Additional donations from: Rumpke Waste and Recycling, McClusky Chevrolet/John Bennett, Bobcat Enterprises, Eco-Pro Pest Solutions, Acuity Home Inspection and Mariah Votel, Brown County Recorder were graciously provided.

“The Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region really came together as a club to make this event happen for our community and for the children of Brown County. We plan to make this happen yearly for the children and continue to make it free for them. It was just a day of plain, good old fun,” said Gerry Schumaker, president of the club.