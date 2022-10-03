Brown County Chief Sheriff Deputy Christopher Hodges graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy on Sept. 13. He was one of the two hundred and thirty-four law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The 283rd session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which many of the courses offered.

A total of 53,670 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Chief Deputy Christopher Hodges is the second member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to have graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy. The in-depth training and knowledge Chief Deputy Hodges gained while attending the F.B.I National Academy will directly benefit the members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Citizens of Brown County.

Hodges graduated from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in April of 1999 and started his career with the Fayetteville Police Department. Chief Hodges went on to work for the Mt. Orab Police department where he achieved the rank of Sergeant prior to being selected for the Chief Deputy position at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Hodges has an Associate’s of Applied Science from Hocking College, is a 2016 graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety, and completed the Certified Law Enforcement Executive program through the Ohio Association of Chief’s of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation in 2021.