Wilfred K. Ellis, age 91, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 21, 2022 at the Villa Nursing Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

He was born June 16, 1930 in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late William F. & Neta Marie (Berry) Ellis.

He was the co-owner of the William Ellis Sons Feed Mill with his brother, Jimmy Ellis. He was a member of Sardinia United Methodist Church, The Sardinia Historical Society; he was a founding member of the Sardinia Founders Day Committee, a member of the Antique Machinery Show, and a Master Gardner. .

Surviving are his daughter- Vicki (Carl) Miller; brother- Jimmy (Mary Alice) Ellis, brother-in-law- Ralph Fultz; step-daughter- Cindy Liming; step-son- Bob (Ann) Martin; grandchildren-Tami (Tom) Ellis-Wessner, Nikki Ellis, Matthew (Erica) Miller, Jared (Erin) Miller, Heather Ellis, Aaron (Ashley) Miller, Sally Miller; great-grandchildren- Tressel, Mackinzie, Tyler, Jocelyn, Annabelle, Kaylee, Christopher, Archer, Acton, Mattilyn, & Aletheia, several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wilfred was preceded in death by his wives- Marjorie Ring Ellis & Rose Martin Ellis; son & daughter-in-law, Keith & Pat Ellis; sister- Berneda (Delmar Yockey) Fultz; infant sister- Helen Ellis and step-son- Bill Martin.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Sardinia United Methodist Church, 105 South Main Street, Sardinia, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church from 4-7 PM, Tuesday, May 24 and from 9-10 AM Wednesday before the services. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Mr. Ellis’ memory may be made to The Sardinia United Methodist Church, PO Box 325, Sardinia, Ohio 45171 or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.