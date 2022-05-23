Rosemary Lang Creed, age 91, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at the home of her daughter’s in Mount Orab, Ohio.

She was born June 19, 1930 in Georgetown, Ohio daughter of the late Ray Virgil & Daisy Mae (Kimball) Lang. On October 28, 1950, she married Charles Raymond Creed, who passed away June 11, 2019.

She was a member of Sardinia Church of Christ.

Surviving are her daughter- Melissa (Rick Young) Creed O’Farrell of Mt. Orab; grandchildren- Katy O’Farrell, & Daniel (Sydney) O’Farrell; great-grandchildren- Bryleigh, Gabriel, & Emily O’Farrell & Jayde Thomas; 3 sisters- Patricia (Lloyd) Dunn, Mt Orab, OH, Donna (Glen) Frazee, Mt. Orab, OH, and Karen (Dennis) Garrett, Blanchester; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by 4 sisters- Betty Lang, Evelyn Alexander, Edith Jones, and Gayle Rayburn.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 East Main Street, Mowrystown, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery, Sugartree Ridge, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 12 Noon until the time of services at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown.

Contributions in Rosemary’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati,Ohio 45263-3597. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.