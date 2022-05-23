Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy placed fourth in the shot put at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference meet in Manchester on Friday, May 13. Photo by Mark Carpenter.

Ripley’s Joseph Castle competes at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference track and field meet in Manchester on Friday, May 13. Photo by Mark Carpenter.

Local athletes excelled at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference track and field meet in Manchester on Friday, May 13.

Eastern placed fourth in the girls’ 4×800 relay. Kallie Smallwood, Addison Jones, Annie Grimes and Raegan Renchen finished in 13:20.02.

In the boys’ race, the Warriors took fourth. Luke Haney, Gabe Moore, Eli Beath and Norman Plummer finished in 10:31.46.

Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy placed second in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 17.20 seconds. Eastern’s ISabella Huff took 11th with Smallwood 12th.

Eastern’s Trystan Perkins placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 20.39 seconds.

Fayetteville’s Caroline hansel finished third in the 100-meter dash, crossing the line in 13.36 seconds. Eastern’s Charity Buckamneer placed seventh in 14.29 seconds.

Eastern’s Matthew Baker finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.18 seconds. Teammate Landon Hall placed eighth in that event, two pots behind Fayetteville’s Thaddis McCarty.

Another Rocket, Gavin Valentine, placed 10th. Ripley’s Izayah Goins took 12th in that race.

Brandy Schular took fourth for the Lady Warriors in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:02.83.

Teammate Addison Jones (8:19.40) was 10th.

Gabe Moore placed second in the boys race for Eastern with a time of 4:53.84. Ripley’s Joseph Castle finished in 5:16.44, good for fifth overall.

Shular finished seventh in the 400-meter dash for Eastern. Bolar took ninth.

Baker finished third in the boys race with a time of 54.96 seconds. Landon Hall’s time of 55.26 seconds was good for fourth.

Murphy placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the line for Fayetteville in 49.42 seconds. Taylor Smith (Eastern) placed fourth in 52.18 seconds.

Shular’s run of 2:44.47 in the 800-meter run was good for fifth overall. Riley Jodrey placed 10th in 3:11.82.

Castle finished fourth in the boys run with a time of 2:25.56.

Baker took third in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 24.72 seconds. McCarty’s time of 25.26 was good for fifth and was .06 seconds ahead of Hall.

Moore finished second in the boys’ 3200 meter run with a time of 10:38.07.

In the field events, Eastern’s Emilee Moermond won the discus with a throw of 87 feet, 10 inches. Ripley’s Madisen Hopper placed eighth at 67 feet, 9 inches.

Ripley’s Augustus Gibbs placed fifth in the boys discus with a throw of 83 feet, 1 inch.

Fayetteville’s Clarissa Leggett cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to take second in the high jump. Eastern’s Buckamneer placed third at 4 feet, 8 inches.

Caroline Hansel (Fayetteville) led all locals in the girls long jump. Hansel’s leap of 16 feet, .75 inches was good for third overall.

Eastern’s Baker took sixth in the boys competition at 17 feet, 8 inches.

Moermond placed second in the shotput for the Lady Warriors with a throw of 32 feet, 11 inches. Murphy’s toss of 28 feet, 9.5 inches was good for fourth.

Eastern’s Hall placed second in the boys’ event with a throw of 33 feet, 6 inches.

North Adams won the women’s team title with 164 points. Leesburg Fairfield placed second with 116.5. Eastern (65 points) finished fourth with Fayetteville (41 points) in seventh.

Whiteoak recorded 168 points to win the boys’ title ahead of North Adams (105) and Peebles (95). Eastern (64) finished fourth. Ripley (15) took ninth.