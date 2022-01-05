Pictured is Kadin Pitzer, who was hit and killed by a train in Batavia Township on Dec. 17, 2021. Photos courtesy of his mother, Sandy.

Pictured is the depiction of the crash in the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s crash reported from Dec. 27, 2021.

A 17-year-old was killed after being struck by a train in Batavia Township on Dec. 17.

Kadin Pitzer, of Sardinia, Ohio, was on the tracks when a Cincinnati Eastern and Power train, being operated by the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad, hit him.

The crash occurred a half-mile south of Olive Branch Stonelick Road.

OSHP released its crash report on Dec. 27.

In the report, OSHP describes Pitzer as lying on the railroad tracks. A depiction of the crash shows a bicycle near the tracks, which was also struck by the train.

The crash investigation is considered ongoing by OSHP.

According to his obituary, Kadin left behind his mother, Sandy, two brothers, Thialan and Leelan, numerous other relatives, and grandson to the late Deanna Lynn Smith and Lee Roy Pennington.

Sandy told The Sun Kadin only had a few months left to go before he graduated from Western Brown High School in Brown County. He always wanted to start his own business, she said.

“He was such a truly handsome, smart, sweet, giving, caring, loving, shy young man. With an absolutely beautiful soul,” she said. “God gave me three of the most incredible gifts of my life, my boys. Nothing could ever come close to being so amazingly wonderful; I couldn’t ask for anything more because nothing could or would ever top my boys.”

She continued, “But unfortunately, God called my son home and I may not know the reason, but I do know that God got the most incredible angel ever. And the brightest smile, with a contagious laugh. His brothers and I will truly miss him and he will live forever in our hearts, spirits and memories.”