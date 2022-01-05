BWE employees, customers and friends collect toys for community children

Bane-Welker Equipment recently held a “Toys for Tots” drive and collected over 1,800 toys to donate the communities they serve.

It was a shared labor of love – both employees and customers got into the spirit.

“This was such a rewarding project for our employees and our customers,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “We had customers and employees who used their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”

This type of project aligns well with the Bane-Welker mission of making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

This year, the Toys for Tots project was initiated by two Bane-Welker employees, Nettie Grubb and Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefitted from the program himself as a child.

“My passion for helping grew from when I was a child and once received toys from this same program,” stated Butler. “It meant a lot to me then, and I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives now. I feel very proud to be a part of a company who makes time for such important community efforts.”

The toys are distributed throughout the local communities. Bane-Welker in Remington collected the most, with 550. Local FFA chapters helped with the effort. As a complex, Bane-Welker collected 1807 toys.

For more information about the Toys for Tots program, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/about_toys_for_tots/how_toys_for_tots_works/Default.aspx.

Bane-Welker Equipment, founded in 1967 by the late Kenneth and Patricia Bane, is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales and customer support. The company operates 9 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and six stores in Ohio, including Circleville, Eaton, Georgetown, Plain City, Utica, and Wilmington. In 2018, the company became 100% employee owned.