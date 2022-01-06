Mary Katherine List, 81, of Ripley, Ohio, entered into the presence of the Lord on January 4, 2022, with her family by her side.

Mary Katherine was born in Ripley, Ohio on July 16, 1940, to Eugene Lewis and Effie (Watson) Lewis. Mary Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years William (Bill) List, her parents, a brother Carlos (Sonny) Lewis, and a son-in-law Terrence Myers.

Mary Katherine is survived by her five children, John and Gwen (Caudill) List of Aberdeen, Ohio; Kimberly (List) Myers of Ripley, Ohio; Brenda (List) and Paul Polendey of Toledo, Oregon; David and Elizabeth (Germann) List of Ripley, Ohio; and Sharon (List) and Bill Jett of Augusta, Kentucky; and by five siblings, Frank Lewis of Yuma, Arizona; Carolyn (Lewis) Pope of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Wilma (Lewis) Purtell of Levittown, Pennsylvania; Thomas and JoAnn (McKinney) Lewis of Russellville, Ohio; and Robert and Kathy (Fultz) Lewis of Ripley, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and her loyal companion Snoopy.

Mary Katherine was well known in the community of Ripley, working at the Ripley Public Library for 28 years, where she shared her love of reading with local citizens. She will also be remembered for her ability to bake the most delicious blackberry cakes and peanut bars. Mary Katherine was also a life-long member of the Ripley Church of Christ.

Mary Katherine was a woman of great strength and perseverance, which she instilled in her children through life lessons and experiences. The legacy she left will endure for generations.

A private family service will be at Heights Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brown County Humane Society – PO Box 228 – Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or The Friends of the Union Township Public Library – 27 Main Street – Ripley, Ohio 45167.

