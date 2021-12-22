Each chaperoned by a member of a local law enforcement agency, Brown County held its Shop with a Cop for local children on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Members of Brown County law enforcement agencies dedicate time each year to make Christmas a bit merrier for underprivileged children and families within local communities through the “Shop with a Cop” program, but Shop with a Cop is about more than just the presents.

The program helps members of local law enforcement agencies to build relationships with children and families in their communities.

Each chaperoned by a member of a local law enforcement agency, Brown County held its Shop with a Cop for local children on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Local children who participated got the chance to ride in a parade of cop cars through Brown County on their way to Hillsboro Walmart for a memorable shopping experience and a fun-filled day with a member of a local law enforcement agency.

“Shop with a Cop this year was truly special,” said Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. “The opportunity to spend time with the children selected to participate combined with the cooperation of so many law enforcement agencies who were a part of the program made you proud to be a part of the event. A special thanks to all who donated to the Shop with a Cop program and to those law enforcement officers who participated in this year’s event.”

The Brown County Peace Officers Association expressed its appreciation to the local businesses that helped to make this year’s Shop with a Cop a great success in Brown County, including: Country Inn for breakfast, Hillsboro Walmart, Twenty Four Exchange, Star Cinema, Georgetown Church of Christ, Kroger, and Dunkin Donuts.

Fraternal Order of Eagles in Georgetown also provided a $2,000 donation towards this year’s Shop with a Cop program.