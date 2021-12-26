Roy Combs Sr., age 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital located in Batavia, OH.

He resided in Hamersville, OH.

Roy was born January 22, 1929 in Ricetown, KY, son of the late Everett and Virgie (Mason) Combs. He was a brick mason, and a member of the Ashland Avenue Baptist Church located in Norwood, OH.

He is survived by 7 granddaughters: Frances (Duane) Glaze of Montana, Shirley M. Gabbard, Patsy A. (Ron) Benjamin, Wanda J. Baker, Rhonda K.(Johnny) Moore, April F. Combs, and Evelyn G. Combs, all of Ohio; three sisters, Ruth Gabbard and Jean Huesman of Ohio, and Minnie L. Duncan of Tennessee; more than 20 grandchildren, more than 40 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Lottie Combs; one son, Roy Combs Jr.; one daughter, Debra Lee Combs; one brother, Ray Combs; and one sister, Geneva Combs.

Visitation was held Monday, December 20, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held following visitation at the funeral home. He was laid to rest beside his wife in the Couch Hopewell Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY.

