Edward Thomas Dotson, 95, of Winchester, OH passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born October 8, 1926 in Robertson County, KY, son of the late Willis and Grace (McDowell) Dotson. He was a farmer and a WWII US Army veteran. He was also a member of the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394, a Jackson Township Trustee for 24 years and worked on the Ohio tobacco market for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet Dotson in 2017; brother, Norman Dotson; sisters, Ruby Rickey, Beryl Barnes and Virginia Mussinan.

Tommy is survived by his sons, Philip Dotson and wife Linda and Mark Dotson and wife Brenda both of Winchester; 5 grandchildren, Rachelle (Brian) Cameron, Nathan Dotson, Ryan (Amy) Dotson, Craig (Telia) Dotson, Kyle Dotson; 10 great grandchildren, Ethan, AJ, Lindsey, Bailey, McKinzie, Kayne, Kallan, Waylon, Colton and Lucy; several nieces and nephews and friend and caregiver, Ruth Flora.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery with military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Please sign Tommy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.