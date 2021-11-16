Mary Helen Bick, 99 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. Mary Helen was born April 7, 1922 the daughter of the late Edward and Maude Kelch. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bick and her three brothers, Russell Kelch, Walter Kelch and Charles Kelch.

She is survived by her son, Gerald Bick and wife Glenna of Winchester, Ohio; two grandchildren, Darlene Williams and husband Bill of Winchester, Ohio and Vince Bick and wife Kerri of Georgetown, Ohio and three great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

