Franklin L. “Doodle” Stivers, age 80, a longtime resident of Mowrystown, passed away Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 26, 1941. On February 27, 1965 he married Lani C. Stivers, who passed away on July 10, 2014.

He was a graduate of Whiteoak High School Class of 1959. He retired form G.E. after 39 years of service. Doodle was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ and the Mowrystown Cemetery Board of Trustees, where he served as the cemetery sexton for many years. He was a longtime associate with Edgington Funeral Homes and owned and operated Stivers Mowing in Mowrystown for many years, mowing residential, businesses, and cemeteries.

Surviving are his two daughters, Gayla Renee Stivers and Tara Renee Stivers both of Mowrystown, four grandchildren, Paige Renee Hardyman, Taylor Renee Hardyman, Zachary Robert Franklin Hardyman, and Gabrielle Renee Laurine Stivers, four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jaxon, and Cameron Blanton and Hudson Robert Lee Hardyman, brother, Bob Stivers, sister, Bonnie Lou Evans, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Doodle was preceded in death by his father, Francis L Stivers, grandmother, Elzie Minnie Stivers, and two brothers, Howard and Bill Stivers.

Funeral Services were held at Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 W. Main St. Mowrystown, Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment followed in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends were received at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Contributions may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17 Mowrystown, OH 45155. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.