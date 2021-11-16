Bobbie Faye Gauche, age 92 of Wilmington, Ohio died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Magnolia Springs Senior Living in Loveland, Ohio. She was a retired teacher for the Wilmington City School District in Wilmington, Ohio, a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington, Ohio, the retired teacher’s group, Young Mother’s Club, Yani and the Canasta Group. Bobbie was born November 2, 1929 in Blanchester, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Alma (Pratt) Johnston. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gauche in 2015.

Mrs. Gauche is survived by two daughters – Yvonne Dell and husband Cary of Cuyahoga Falls, , Ohio and Edwina Harvey and husband Chris of Loveland, Ohio and four grandchildren – Emily Dell and Jon of Edison, New Jersey, Hilary Dell of San Diego, California, William Harvey of Loveland, Ohio and Shelby Harvey of Wilmington, Ohio

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M – 10:45 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to: Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com