The Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation is planning the Annual Celebration of Lights at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown. The Celebration of Lights has been held for over 20 years, and this is the seventh year the Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation has held the event at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Individuals and families sponsor trees in memory of loved ones who have passed away or in honor of loved ones still with us. Those who purchase trees make a gift to the Brown County Health & Wellness Foundation of one-hundred dollars. Signs are placed in front of each tree to indicate in whose memory or honor the tree is named. The Foundation will also be selling luminaries for $10 each in memory or in honor of loved ones.

In the past, the Foundation has had a program and a reception on the evening when the lights come on, but due to COVID-19 there will be no program or reception this year. The lights and luminaries, however, will be illuminated during the Christmas Season beginning on Friday, Dec. 3.

The Brown County Health & Wellness Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation with its own Board of Trustees. Previous gifts to the Foundation have been used to place AED’s (automated external defibrillators) in every law enforcement vehicle in use in Brown County, in every school system and in other public buildings where there is a high risk of cardiac failure. Other funds have provided scholarships to Brown County students who are in training in different health care areas and to provide dental education to area fourth grade students. Recently during the Pandemic, the Foundation contributed funds to several area food pantries which provide food to many in the Brown County area.

If you would like to purchase trees or luminaries, please contact Teri Baumann at (937) 546-9766 no later than November 29th.