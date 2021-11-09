James Robert “Bob” Burns, age 81, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 9, 1940 in Brown County, OH, son of the late Walter Clyde Burns and Leona Alice Young Burns.

Bob was a Eagle Township Trustee for 8 years, and had retired from Baxla Tractor Sales with over 30 years of service.

Surviving are 4 children, Lisa Lacy, Johnny (Tracy) Burns, Diane (Monty) Fairley, Kelly Burns, 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Mike Burns, Dick Burns, 4 sister, Mary Bingamon, Judy Fetters, Patty Fetters, Debbie Hauke and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Burns, son-in-law, Leon Lacy, brother, William Charles Burns and sister, Jane Bloom.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, Wednesday November 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.