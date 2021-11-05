After more than three years of work by local volunteers, the new softball/baseball fields behind the Russellville Elementary School played host to many games in 2021. Photo by Wade Linville.

Improvement often starts with a vision, a dream of what can be accomplished through hard work and dedication. Behind the elementary school in the small town of Russellville, it was a vision that started a number of volunteers on a project that would turn an empty field into a complex where young athletes can come to compete and make memories.

Through their hard work and dedication, this group of volunteers accomplished their goal, and through the summer and fall the new softball/baseball complex played host to tournaments and a league that drew some of the most talented youth softball teams in the area, some teams traveling from as far as Tealtown and Goshen to compete on the new fields in Russellville.

Eastern Youth Softball hosted a 12U softball league at the new Russellville Elementary fields this year with many in attendance at the new complex, which is located between the Russellville Elementary School and large fields of corn.

To cap-off a successful 2021 year of play at the new complex, softball teams competing in the 12U league got to have their “field of dreams” moment, as they entered the complex through the rows of corn.

For those who volunteered to make it happen, the work began more than three years ago.

Among those volunteering in the project was Jason White, a graduate of Eastern High School.

“We put a lot of work into it, and we want to do more,” White said of the new complex.

There are multiple softball/baseball fields well-fit for youth play at the complex, and White and other volunteers are hoping to add a building for concession sales, a picnic area, additional dugouts, as well as expanding to allow other types of sporting events at the complex. At the entrance to the complex is a large sign that says, “Welcome to Ty Haas Field.”

Businesses, families, and individuals who have assisted in the project of constructing the new fields over the past few years include: Jason White, BLD Services LLC, Josh Shelton Insurance, Prokill, Malott Automotive, Metal Panel Systems, J. Becknell Construction, Eagle Creek Swine, Brown County Health and Wellness, Jodrey Family Farms, the Koehler Family, Loveland Excavating and Paving Inc., the Kiwanis Club, Adam and Beth Johnson, Dwayne Puckett, and Larry Anderson – Poor Boy Trucking.

Members of the Russellville Fire Department also helped out with some maintenance and mowing this past fall.

Since the property behind Russellville Elementary School where the new complex is located is owned by the Eastern Local School District, the volunteers must receive approval from the Eastern School Board before expanding and putting up permanent structures such as a concessions building.