Norma Jean Young, age 89, of Fayetteville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Clinton memorial Hospital in Wilmington, OH.

She was born February 9, 1932 in Union, KY, daughter of the late Harry D. McCormick and Rosella Baker McCormick.

She was a member of the Danbeard Boy Scout Council for 20 years.

Surviving are two sons, James Robert Young of Newport, KY, Keith D. Young of Mount Orab, daughter, Janet (Chris) West of Lynchburg, 4 Grandchildren, Bethany (Tom) Glasscock, Alyssa (James) Walker, Matthew (Taylor) West and Alan (MaKayla Fittro) West. Also surviving are 7 Great-Grandchildren, Rhiannon, Amaya, Cy, & Loralei Young, Annie & Claire Walker and Evelyn West as well as a sister, Mary Majors and a sister-in-law, Martha McCormick.

In addition to her parents, Norma Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gene A. Young, 3 Sisters, Joyce Florence, Frances Mardis and Dorothy Chapman, 4 Brothers, Mike McCormick, Ernest “Roy” McCormick, James “Pete” McCormick, and an infant brother, Ronald McCormick.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bob Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in the Harwood Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, Ohio Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

Contributions in Norma Jean’s memory may be made to the Continental Manor Activity Fund, 820 E. Center Street Blanchester, OH 45107. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.