Herbert E. Liming, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was self-employed as the owner and operator of Herb’s Auto Sales in Georgetown, Ohio for over 30 years. He also enjoyed buying and selling antiques and was the unsung founder of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show, he helped the show get started from the beginning and was instrumental in acquiring the iconic Bucyrus Steam Shovel. He was a proud lifetime member of the organization and enjoyed peddling his antiques there so long as his health permitted. Herb was born March 8, 1931 in Georgetown, Ohio, the 7th child of Mack and Mary (Myers) Liming. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers – Mack Paul Liming, Jr., Ernest Richard Liming, Charles Russell Liming, Tommy Lee Liming, Donald Gene Liming and Carl Liming and two sisters – Mattie McChesney and Judy Griffith.

Mr. Liming is survived by three daughters – Kathy Damewood, Julianne Liming and Amy M. Liming; one grandson – Sterling Liming; four sisters – Helen Fite, Mary Jo Malblanc, Freda Valentine and Shirley Whitt and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Brown County Small Animal Shelter, 422 Lincoln Ave., Georgetown, OH 45121.