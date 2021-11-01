Timberlake named OSHP Georgetown Post ‘Trooper of the Year’

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Nathan Timberlake has been selected as Trooper of the Year at the Georgetown Post.

The selection of Trooper Timberlake, 36, is in recognition of outstanding service during the year at Georgetown. Fellow officers chose Trooper Timberlake based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Timberlake is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Timberlake joined the Highway Patrol in 2014 and has served at the Georgetown Post since then. Originally from Scioto County, Trooper Timberlake also served in the United States Army and continues to serve in the Army National Guard.

Trooper Timberlake and his wife, Andrea, live in Scioto County with their two children; Nolan, age 9, Roarke, age 6 and Liberty, age 3.