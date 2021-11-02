Edna M. Neal, 88, of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a graduate of Georgetown High School class of 1950, was retired from the Brown County Human Services, a member of the Georgetown Garden Club, Zane’s Trace Antique Car Club, Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show, Russellville Chapter of the Eastern Star and Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Edna enjoyed growing and arranging flowers, judging flower shows, dancing, touring in antique cars, spending winters in Florida and being a grandmother. She was born January 21, 1933 in Scott Township, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Ida Belle (McKenzie) Newberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Roger L. Neal and four siblings – Nettie Faye Newberry, William Newberry, Estel Newberry, and Alberta Eden.

Mrs. Neal is survived by two daughters – Kathy Damewood (Mark Schulze) and Julianne Liming; one grandson – Sterling Liming; two step-sons – Bruce (Lanette) Neal and Jamie (Denise) Neal and dear friend – Bob Blake.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M to 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Brown County Small Animal Shelter, 422 Lincoln Ave., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.