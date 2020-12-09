Judith Jane Iby, age 80 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a veterinarian technician, a member of the American Kennel Club and loved showing dogs. Judith was born December 8, 1939 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Jane (Lewis) Palin.

Mrs. Iby is survived by her children – Peter Iby of Lawndale, California and Trish Hiler and husband John of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Matt Cooper of Mt. Adams, Ohio, Ryan Cooper of Batavia, Ohio and Ian Hiler of Georgetown, Ohio and one sister – Patricia Larcomb of Stuart, Florida.

Following cremation there will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

