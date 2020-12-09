Three Fayetteville players shoot for double figures in victory over Whiteoak

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets got off to a great start to their 2020-21 season, claiming back-to-back victories on the road.

The Lady Rockets ventured to Whiteoak High School to face the home standing Lady Wildcats in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle on Dec. 3. The Fayetteville-Perry girls dominated the hardwood for a 56-21 win over the Lady Wildcats, rising to a 2-0 overall record for the season and a 1-0 record in SHAC play.

There were three Lady Rockets to reach double figures in scoring in the Dec. 3 win.

Leading the way for Fayetteville was junior guard Olivia Crawford with 18 points. Crawford also had four steals.

Fayetteville’s sophomore guard Anne Murphy racked up 15 points in the win at Whiteoak while also pulling down nine rebounds and grabbing a steal.

Fayetteville senior Kelbee Coffman finished with 10 points and pulled down four rebounds.

Junior Delanie Combs came off the Fayetteville bench to lead the Rockets in rebounding in the Dec. 3 SHAC contest with 13 boards.

It wasn’t the best night of shooting for the Lady Rockets, but their aggressive defense led to many scoring opportunities.

“Our goal is 40-percent from the field, so going 19-84 (23-percent) is something we will need to get better,” Fayetteville head coach Toby Sheets said of his Lady Rockets’ struggles with shooting in the Dec. 3 win. “Reminds me, however, of something our high school principal Mike Wells told me in 1988. If you are going to shoot 25-percent or less, you need to shoot more shots. I think Mr. Wells would be happy with the 84 shots taken and so am I.”

The Lady Rockets did shoot well from the charity stripe, sinking 15-of-22 attempts (68-percent).

“We traditionally shoot well from the line and it is something we take great pride in,” said Sheets.

The Lady Rockets entered the Dec. 3 game at Whiteoak High School coming off a non-league win on the road over the Batavia Lady Bulldogs Dec. 1.

It was Crawford shooting for 19 points to lead the Lady Rockets in scoring in their 48-38 victory over Batavia.

Coffman also reached double figures in scoring at Batavia with 11 points.

Murphy passed for five assists and shot for eight points to aid the Lady Rockets in their Dec. 1 road win.

“It was a good week,” Sheets said of week one on the court. “We were able to play two games in one week, which we have not been able to do thus far this season. We are looking forward to next week.”

The Lady Rockets were on their home court on Monday, Dec. 7 as they played host to the Fairfield Lady Lions for an SHAC contest, and it was the visiting Lady Lions coming away with a 73-50 victory.

The Lady Rockets dropped to an overall record of 2-1 and a SHAC record of 1-1 with Monday’s loss.