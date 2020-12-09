Betty Fisher, 99

Betty Frances Wahl Fisher, age 99 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Faith In God Fellowship Church in Russellville, Ohio. She had a very strong faith and enjoyed weaving, sewing and knitting. Betty was an avid dog lover and is believed to be the first licensed female pilot in Brown County, Ohio. She was born January 26, 1921 in Lima, Ohio the daughter of the late Herbert Carl and Frances (Heil) Scheer. She was also preceded in death by husbands – Bernard Wahl and Walt Fisher and one son – Jan Wahl.

Betty is survived by two daughters – Geraldine Cahall and husband Jerry of Georgetown, Ohio and Deb Wahl Gewehr and husband Chris of Wentzville, Missouri; two granddaughters – Molly Morckel and husband Kenneth of Batavia, Ohio and Amanda Weitekamp of Wilmore, Kentucky; three great grandchildren – Aaron, Annalyn and Abigail and nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Facial masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Faith In God Fellowship Church, 7736 US 62, Russellville, Ohio 45168.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com