Wayne Edward Chesley of Batavia passed away Sunday April 5. 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati East

Anderson Twp. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Virginia (Soper) Chesley

and a brother Robert. He is survived by 4 sons Greg(Michelle) Chesley, Arthur(Hollie)Chesley

Bryan (Jessica)Chesley and Trent Chesley (Crystal Bolden), 7 grandchildren, Special Friend Brenda Tyminski,

and 1 brother Donald Hendricks Chesley. Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday April 8,

2020 at Batavia Union Cemetery in Batavia, Beam-Fender Funeral Home ,Sardinia Ohio serving the Family.