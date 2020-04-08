Wayne Edward Chesley of Batavia passed away Sunday April 5. 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati East
Anderson Twp. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Virginia (Soper) Chesley
and a brother Robert. He is survived by 4 sons Greg(Michelle) Chesley, Arthur(Hollie)Chesley
Bryan (Jessica)Chesley and Trent Chesley (Crystal Bolden), 7 grandchildren, Special Friend Brenda Tyminski,
and 1 brother Donald Hendricks Chesley. Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday April 8,
2020 at Batavia Union Cemetery in Batavia, Beam-Fender Funeral Home ,Sardinia Ohio serving the Family.