Amber Liming Branham, age 33, was born 10/28/1986 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away suddenly 3/21/2020 at University of Cincinnati Hospital after suffering a seizure. Amber was preceded in death by her grandfather Ernest R. Liming, grandfather Junior Boyer, and mother Arlene Boyer Liming. Survivors are her husband Joe Branham, daughters Aurora and Athena, grandmother Gladys Newman Liming, grandmother Eleanor Boyer Lindsey, father Blair Liming, sister Allyson Liming, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

