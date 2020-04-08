Steve Bell, 69 Years old of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his Wife: Miriam Bell, two Daughters; Melanie Trumble and Susan Bell, two Grandchildren; Benjamin Trumble and Daniel Trumble, three Brothers and one Sister.

Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.