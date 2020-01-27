The Western Brown Broncos claimed a 70-52 road win over Greenfield McClain during Tuesday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action, climbing to a 9-6 overall record on the season.

There was a trio of Broncos to score in double figures in Tuesday’s road win.

Junior Zyon Tull led the charge for the Broncos with 18 points, while sophomore Jackson Miller and senior Chance Moore finished with 13 points each.

A tight battle continues for the top spot in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division, and things became even more interesting after the Broncos pinned the visiting New Richmond Lions with their first league loss of the season on Jan. 17.

The Broncos’ win on Friday put New Richmond and Goshen in a tie for first place in SBAAC American Division standings with league records of 4-1, while Western Brown and Wilmington weren’t far behind with league records of 3-2.

For “Throwback Week” at Western Brown, Friday’s varsity basketball game between the Broncos and the Lions was held in Mt. Orab Middle School’s Perry Ogden Gymnasium, the gym that used to serve as the home of the Western Brown High School teams.

In a league battle that was close for the first three quarters, the Broncos outscored the Lions 23-12 in the fourth quarter to pull off the 69-57 victory.

It was another big night for Tull, who put together a 36-point performance to lead the Broncos to victory.

Tull drained nine-of-22 shots from the field, including four three-pointers, and connected on 14-of-18 attempts from the foul line in Friday’s win. He also pulled down six rebounds.

The Broncos were without their second leading scorer, senior guard Ian Shaffer, but Miller did a fine job off filling in as a starting guard while Shaffer recovered from illness.

Miller finished with 12 points and dished out five assists.

“We knew what their record was and what our record was, and once we had our couple of losses on our side we knew we had to try and ‘win out’ if we want a chance to win the league. So, from last Saturday until this Friday that’s all we talked about…we had to get this one,” Western Brown head coach Drake Williams said in a post-game interview following his Broncos’ win over New Richmond.

Tull ranked among the top five in scoring in the SBAAC with an average of 16.9 points per game as of Jan. 22.

The Broncos were scheduled to host Clinton Massie on Friday, Jan. 24 and they return to their home court to host the Goshen Warriors for a league contest on Friday, Jan. 31.

Western Brown’s Zyon Tull buries a shot over New Richmond defenders. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_zyon-tull-user-aow.jpg Western Brown’s Zyon Tull buries a shot over New Richmond defenders.