Marion F. “Bo” Keller, Jr., 77, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1942 to the late Marion F. Keller, Sr. and Henrietta Sullivan Hall. He was retired from the United States Army and a 25-year salesperson of Barry’s Chevrolet, a member of St. Michael’s church and DeKalb Lodge # 12. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jo Brown Keller whom he married July 10, 1959. He is survived by his children, Sally (Sidney) Baxter, Robert (Vicki) Keller, and Kelly (Mark) Gilkerson; 10 grandchildren, Joe Baxter, Cortney (Ty) Burkhart, Ryan (Hilda) Keller, Chase Keller, Eric (Brittany) Andrus, Heather Andrus, Blake Andrus, Kohl Andrus, Kody Gilkerson, and Kacy Gilkerson; and six great grandchildren, Own, Evan, Grant, Sydney, Rylee, and Tobee. He is also survived by a brother, Michael (Sandy) Keller and a sister, Antonia (Gary) Wylie. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonita Andrus. Memorial service will be 11 am Monday at St. Michael’s Church. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 pm on Sunday at Moore & Parker Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Michael’s School or St. Michael’s Church. Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

