Linda Elizabeth Nichols, 70 of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hospice of Heartland Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 22, 1949 in Maysville, Ky. to Leslie and Una (Giroiv) Puckett.

She was preceded in death by her father Leslie Puckett; mother Una Puckett; brother Frank Puckett; and a sister.

She is survived by her fiance Bob Manor; two sons, Mark Nichols of Lynchburg and Michael Nichols of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Alicia (Nichols) Tritto, Cody Nichols and Harley Nichols, along with four great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two brothers, Joe (Pam) Puckett and Mike (Peggy) Puckett of Russellville, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

She has donated her body to science. There will be a celebration of life at the discretion of the family.