Nancy Jane Kennard, age 76 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation center near Ripley. She was a retired home health care aide, a member of the American Legion Post 367 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene. Ms. Kennard was born January 2, 1944 in Levanna, Ohio the daughter of the late Eugene “Huck” and Jane (Cleaver) Vaughn. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Denny Fetters; a granddaughter – Lashawnda Kennard; ex-husband and very special friend – Clyde R. “Sonny” Kennard, Sr.

Ms. Kennard is survived by two daughters – Debi Sizemore of Ripley, Ohio and Lynnette McGuckin (Mike) of Columbus, Ohio; one son – Clyde “Chip” Kennard, Jr. of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – David Kennard, Shawn Kennard, Robert McGuckin and Max Stockton; two great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home of Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com