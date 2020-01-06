Lynn Gray of Sardinia, Ohio passed away at his residence on January 3, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born August 4, 1957 to the late Vern and Thelma (Snydor) Gray,

Lynn is survived by his wife of 36 years, Bonnie (Barr) Gray, four children, Brian Nave (Cindy), Benjamin Gray (Kayla), Jacob Gray, Jessie Williams (Dorothy) and daughter in law, Hannah Gray. His cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Seth, Shelby, Jayla, Colt, Allison, Jordynn and Barrett. He also leaves two sisters, Jennifer Drew (Steve), Sharon Shelton (John), one brother, Dale Gray (Michelle) along with brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by Jerry and Shelva Jean Barr, father and mother in law.

Lynn graduated from Eastern High School in 1975. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Lynn was an avid farmer, construction, factory worker and owner of Gray Construction. His least favorite job was being a school bus driver. After driving the bus, he dropped out of college with 2 classes remaining to become a teacher. He decided teaching was not in his future. He loved his family and his grandchildren. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved softball and watching old TV shows such as Andy Griffith, The Rifleman, Wagon Train and any western movies. He was known for his joking and making people laugh. He taught Dale many Evel Knievel stunts and how to play baseball, basketball and football. Dale dubbed him as Lynnie, which stuck as a nickname. He had many good memories of growing up on the farm. Raising tobacco from beginning to end with many laughs in the stripping house with Arl Colliver and AD Martin. His first car was a Dodge Dart and his beloved TransAm. He loved to shoot pool and play spades. He loved to reminisce with his fellow classmates about their high school basketball careers and all the pranks they played. He loved talking about the big snow of 1978 and sled riding down the Southern State College hill when the boys were little. He was greatly proud of becoming the Class C 1982 Softball Champs of Ohio. He loved to garden, raising sweet corn, watermelons, and pumpkins. He thought he had a monopoly on raising rabbits for children 4-H projects. It didn’t quite work out as he plan, so if you see a rabbit in the Macon area, it probably belongs to Lynn. Lynn had many awards in life, his greatest was his family. He was extremely proud to go to the Brown County Fair this past year and seeing his granddaughter, Jayla show her goats.

He was baptized on August 7, 1968. He was a member of the Macon Church of Christ. He participated in many vacation bible schools, Butler Springs Camp, along with many revivals. He loved cheese. He used to tease his mom that the only time they had cheese, was when a minister stayed with them for a revival. So, whenever we had a gathering, he would ask if a minister was coming or when was the revival if he saw cheese.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home, 308 North Columbus Street, Russellville, Ohio 45168. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family.

