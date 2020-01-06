Thomas H. Farrell, age 79, of Sardinia, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side. He joined the many angels in heaven on December 25, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1940, in Ft. Thomas Kentucky, the son of the late Monne and Mabel (Pleiman) Farrell. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mt. Orab. Thomas graduated from McNicholas High School, Mt. Washington, Ohio, in 1958 and from University of Cincinnati in 1962, as a scholar-athlete (football). He was a teacher and coach at Anderson High School. After teaching, he worked in sales for Greyhound, Servomation, Kraft, and Sysco Food Services, where he was a nationally recognized “Pace-setter” in sales multiple times. A long-time resident of Georgetown, Ohio, he coached Little League and enjoyed watching local high school sports. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Barbara (Dozier) Farrell, whom he married on June 23, 1962. To this blessed union, they had four caring children, Kimberley (Danny) Yockey of Sardinia, Pamela (Vic) Cross of Sharonville, Erin (Lars) Christophers of Germany, and Michael (Robyn) Farrell of California; his cherished eight grandchildren, Ashleigh, Amber, Tommy, Bryan, Liam, Cody, Ethan, and Rylee. He was preceded in death by both parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church located at 220 South High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, on Friday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sardinia Cemetery, Father Tom Bolte officiating. For those interested, The Ladies Society of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the family will hold a fellowship following the burial at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 220 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Memorial donations (in lieu of flowers) may be directed to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt Orab, Ohio 45154. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

