Dorothea “Dottie” June Seaman, age 59 of Hamersville, Ohio died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Mt.Orab Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Dottie was born December 3, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Beatrice (Bobbie) Hammond of Hamersville, Ohio and the late Lloyd Edward Hammond, Sr.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Seaman is survived by her special companion – Joe Leach of Hamersville, Ohio; four children – Tiffany Swearingin of Bethel, Ohio, Ronnie Swearingin (Trisha) of Columbus, Ohio, Stephen Smith (Becca) of Covington, Kentucky and Joshua Jackson (Chelsea) of Georgetown, Ohio; two bonus children – Amber Clark of Bethel, Ohio and Amanda Parker of Milford, Ohio; twelve grandchildren – Bailey, Collin, Chloe, Camdyn, Arabella, Freya, Carter, Owen, Isaiah, Wayne, Gabe and Mackenzie; one brother – Lloyd E. Hammond, Jr. (Marcy) of Lecanto, Florida; three sisters – Teresa Georgin (Gary) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Janet Boshears of Amelia, Ohio and Rita Keeney (Ernie) of Bethel, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Apostle Doctrine Church, 402 North Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Vincent Wright will officiate. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com