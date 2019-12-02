Reverend James Ira Curtsinger, 84, of Bethel, Ohio passed away on November 23, 201,9 at Hospice of Cincinnati East. He was born on March 1, 1935, in Willisburg, Kentucky to the late James Howard and Effie Aeretta (nee Dryden) Curtsinger and was preceded in death by 2 sisters, June and Janet.

He served in the United States Air Force in the Korean Conflict Era and Peacetime War as an A/3C (P). James was a retired Baptist minister. He loved the Lord, his family, his animals, fishing and hunting – in that order.

James is survived by his loving wife, Anna Theresa (nee Stamm) Curtsinger of Bethel, Ohio; two sons, Mark James (Karen) Curtsinger of Florence, Kentucky and Timothy Allen (Glenda) Curtsinger of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and a daughter, Cynthia Anna (Dwight) Carr of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren, Sherri, Atasha. CJ, Tricha, Douglas and Timberly; fourteen great-grandchildren and many cousins.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday November 27, 2019, until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St., Bethel, Ohio 45106, with Reverend Dan Cook officiating.

Burial Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, with military honors.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati East.