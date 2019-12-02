Mary Elizabeth Kirby, age 90 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was retired from RCA in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ms. Kirby was born May 12, 1929 in Gordonsville, Kentucky the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Key) Brown. She was also preceded in death by a brother – Thurmond Ray Brown.

Ms. Kirby is survived by one sister – Ethel Bruneault of Evansville, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com