Ruth Eileen Kirschner-Duffy, age 82 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at her residence. She was a homemaker and loved playing euchre. Mrs. Kirschner-Duffy was born November 28, 1936 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold and Bertha (Myers) Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Ray Kirschner; one brother – Roger; two sisters – Kathy and Anne.

Mrs. Kirschner-Duffy is survived by two daughters – Peggy Vance (Richard) of Sardinia, Ohio and Rita Kirschner of Newport, Kentucky; two sons – Steven Kirschner of Aberdeen, Ohio and Todd Kirschner of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four siblings – Todd, Pat, Linda and Carol.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Heitts Chapel Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

