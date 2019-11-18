Michael Duane “Mike” Miller, age 61, of Georgetown, Ohio died peacefully on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at the Maysville Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Maysville, Kentucky.

Mike was a 1976 graduate of Georgetown High School, after which he obtained his bachelor’s

degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was a retired employee for GTE, where he

worked for seventeen years. He served for six years as the village administrator of Georgetown, worked for three years as the Brown County economic developer, and spent eleven years, the remainder of his working career, as the HR director at the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Georgetown. He also portrayed hometown hero, Ulysses Grant, in re-enactments for nearly nineteen years.

Mike was born August 3, 1958 in Huntington, West Virginia the son of Betty (Thompson) Miller and the late Kenny Miller.

Mike is survived by his loving mother – Betty Miller of Georgetown, Ohio; two daughters – Michela (Miller) Ferree and husband, George, of Seattle, Washington, and Lyndsey (Miller) McKibben and husband Chad of Georgetown, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren – Josie and Jase McKibben, of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers – Timothy Miller of Maysville, Kentucky, Kevin Miller of Sardinia, Ohio, and Darren Miller and wife Debbie, of Milford, Ohio; as well as nieces Karley (Miller) Baurichter, Kelsey Miller, Grace Miller, and nephew, Grant Miller and many

cousins and wonderful friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Church. There will be a private interment at Confidence Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The 22 project in support of mental

health services for veterans. https://www.support22project.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com