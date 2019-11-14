Girl beaten and staved

By Wayne Gates

Another adult has been charged in the alleged long term abuse of a Georgetown girl.

The 11 year old girl weighed 47 pounds when found in September by CPS investigators. She was allegedly kept in a separate trailer from the home, barricaded inside and under video surveillance.

Charles Breeze was indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on Nov. 14 on two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Endangering Children and one count of Felonious Assault.

Those are the same charges his wife Margaret faces. At press time, Charles Breeze was not yet in custody. Margaret Breeze is in the Brown County Jail on $250,000 bond.

“We have said all along that this is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office has been working to identify other adults that may have been in the home during the pertinent time and who may have had some involvement or responsibility for the things that were happening there.” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

Margaret Breeze was booked into the Brown County Jail on Nov. 1. Corbin said that investigators had been following up on the case since that time.

“The detectives attempted to interview Charles in the past but were frustrated in those efforts by what appeared to be health concerns. Could that be malingering? Possibly. We have gained information since that he was aware of what was happening and was seemingly a participant in the ongoing activities in the home,” Corbin said.

He added that the investigation into the situation is far from over.

“There is information continuing to come in with people offering up information. If it’s determined that other individuals were present and not doing anything to help or were participating in what was occurring, then they will face possible criminal charges.”

As first reported in the Nov. 14 News Democrat, an online test recently saved the life the girl who allegedly endured years of starvation and abuse.

“It appears that the girl was about five years old when she was placed in the custody of Margaret Breeze through a Bracken County, Kentucky court proceeding. We think there is a distant familial relationship between the girl and the Breeze family, but we are still looking into why she was removed from her original home and place with Margaret Breeze,” said Corbin.

Eleven year old “Faith” (not her real name) was suffering from malnutrition and liver failure when she sat down at home to take a required test to continue home schooling.

The teacher on the other end of the line noticed that Faith’s attention was lagging and asked her what was wrong. The conversation went like this;

Faith: “I’m hungry.”

Teacher: ”Well why don’t you get something to eat and come back?”

Faith: “I can’t, I’ll get in trouble.”

Teacher: “Why?”

Faith: “I only get a plate of rice at midnight.”

Once their conversation ended, the teacher immediately reported her concerns to authorities in Brown County.

A Child Protective Services investigator went to the home following the call and removed Faith from the home.

She was taken to Mt. Orab Mercy and then to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, where she remained for two weeks.

“If she had stayed in that house much longer, she would have died,” said Brown County Sheriff’s Office Detective Quinn Carlson.

He added that CPS investigators found her in a diaper.

After she was removed from the home, Carlson and other investigators returned with a search warrant.

“We came in to document everything. (Faith) had described a room where she was kept alone and that it had a camera in it.”

Carlson said that when they initially searched the home, they couldn’t find the room that Faith was describing.

Then he went into the master bedroom.

“I walked thorough Margaret’s room and there was a monitor with a live feed. I looked at it and it was a blueish-gray wall like Faith described. I asked Margaret about it and you could see her demeanor change a little bit and she said that is was to a trailer in the back,” Carlson said.

He went outside to take a look.

“One door was completely barricaded from the outside and the trailer was surrounded by barking German Shepherds. There was another door that was undamaged,” Carlson said.

“We went inside and found a camera pointed between a urine-stained mattess on the floor and the entry door. They had told us previously that they kept a camera in her room because she would get out at night and try to eat or get out of the house.”

Carlson said that the conditions in the trailer were appalling.

“She did not have access to running water or a bathroom, and it was sweltering hot inside. I don’t believe it was air conditioned,” he said.

Carlson said that he believes that the lack of a bathroom in the trailer explains the diaper Faith was found in.

He said that there is other evidence against Breeze as well.

“There are videos that were recorded by a woman who was staying with the Breeze’s for a period of about three weeks. She heard some things that bothered her and made two recordings on her cell phone.”

Carlson said that the videos were recorded from the next room, so no abuse can be seen, but can certainly be heard.

“On the first one, Margaret can be heard yelling at (Faith) to ‘keep that ****sucker shut or she would break her jaw and they would wire her ***damned mouth shut so they wouldn’t have to hear her.”

“On the second video, Margaret’s daughter Amanda Woods can be heard whipping the child multiple times and was heard to say “make me come back up these steps and I’ll kill your ass tonight.”

Carlson said that Faith was approximately eight years old at the time of these recordings and that he believes that this was the life she was forced to live until the abuse was discovered last September.

Carlson said that the Breeze family is denying any abuse of Faith, but that the evidence tells a different story.

“The medical documentation is that she has been diagnosed with Kwashiorkor, which is a severe protein deficiency. You would get that condition if all you ate was rice over a long period of time,” he said.

“She had also stopped growing. When she was finally taken to the hospital, she was below the .01 percentile for both weight and height for her age.”

Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin said that his office is taking the case very seriously.

“We are going to seek a strong punishment in this case for sure. It’s horrific. This is intentionally starving a child. She also endured physical abuse and confinement. She was kept under video surveillance. It’s horrible.”

Corbin said that the Kidnapping charges are based on Faith’s liberty being restrained.

He added that he is glad that her situation was discovered by the teacher.

“Our educators and other mandatory reporters are so important. We appreciate them keeping their eyes and ears open and making reports when they have concerns,” Corbin said.

Faith gained 15 pounds during her two weeks in the hospital and is currently thriving and improving every day.

An exclusive interview with who is taking care of her now and a look at her new life will be published next week in the News Democrat.

