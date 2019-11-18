Shelba Jean (Cooper) Newman, age 80 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 21, 1939 in Brown County, OH the daughter of the late Emmett Lee and Edna Lorena (Moore) Cooper. She worked at the US Shoe Factory and was a member of the Russellville Presbyterian Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lee (Dickie) Newman in 2015, 3 sisters, Emmagene Cooper, Betty Rodenhizer and Mary Helen Gast, 1 infant brother, Thomas Clifton Cooper and 1 great granddaughter, Makayla McKee.

Shelba is survived by 2 sons, Martin Gene Newman and wife Marlene of Winchester, and Christopher Allen Newman and wife Dawn of Russellville, 3 daughters, Peggy Lee Fitzpatrick and husband Bo of Morristown, TN, Tina Louise McGuffey and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Paula Kay England and husband Jerry of Williamsburg, 2 brothers, Dale Cooper of Decatur and Gary Cooper of Winchester, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Russellville Presbyterian Church. Rev Larry Hoop will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Presbyterian Church, 115 E. Main St, Russellville, OH 45168.

Friends and Families may sign Shelba’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.