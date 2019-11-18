Jesse Chasteen, age 67 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked as a machinist and a corrections officer. Mr. Chasteen was born April 28, 1952 in Harlan, Kentucky the son of Mallie (Begley) Chasteen of Harlan, Kentucky and the late John Chasteen. He was also preceded in death by his daughter – Tracy Machelle Thompson; three brothers – Walter, Fred and Oscar Chasteen.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Chasteen is survived by one son – Casey Chasteen of Covington, Kentucky; two granddaughters – Kelsey Thompson of Ripley, Ohio and Jessie Thompson of Georgetown, Ohio; two great-grandsons – Demond and Eli Wells; one sister – Joyce Gambrel of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers – Roy Chasteen of Harlan, Kentucky and Junior Chasteen of Minnesota.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Cedars of Lebanon Fellowship 11685 Station Hollow Road Dillsboro, Indiana 47032-9594. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

