Johnny Russell Lacy, age 80, from Winchester, OH passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born January 10, 1939, in Ripley, Ohio. He was a 1958 graduate of Seaman High School and was class President. One of twelve children, he grew up in Adams County, OH.

Johnny is survived by sisters Edna Chaney (Winchester, OH), Betty (Bob) Hoop, (Peebles, OH), and Mary (Lannie) Farrell (Orient, OH) and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ida and Ernest Lacy, wife Wilma Marlene Lacy, brothers, Donald Lacy, Eugene Lacy, Charles Lacy, Edward Lacy, Thomas Lacy, Robert Lacy, Millard Lacy and sister Ruth (Lacy) Smith.

Johnny served in the US Army in the early 60’s. He worked for Rockwell Industries where he stayed until retirement.

Visitation is from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home – Mt. Healthy, 7272 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy (45231). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231.