Brenda Rose Green, age 58 of Higginsport, Ohio, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born July 11, 1961 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Gladys (Schuler) Flaugher. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Jim Bob Green; one sister – Velcie McKenzie; three brothers – George, Leslie and Jim Flaugher.

Brenda is survived by two children – Sherry Conn and James Robert Flaugher, both of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister – Viola Sluder of Hamersville, Ohio; five brothers – Billy Flaugher of Higginsport, Ohio, Freddie Flaugher of Hamersville, Ohio, Mike, Frankie and Johnny Flaugher of Ripley, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com