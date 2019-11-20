Judith A Kallam, age 76 of Alexandria, KY, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born April 16, 1943 in Defiance, OH the daughter of the late Oscar and Virginia H. (Hunter) Kallam. She retired as a librarian/secretary for Berea College. She was also the former owner of Verns Variety Store in Sardinia.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Tommy Ring in 2017.

Judy is survived by 1 daughter, Jane Begley and husband Cecil of Alexandria, KY, 1 brother, Ron Kallam and Becky Jacobs of Georgetown, 2 grandchildren, Nathaniel Ray Begley and Sarah Ann Begley and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Interment will follow at the Mt. Joy Cemetery in Rarden, OH. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059.

