Paul S. Lindsey, age 96 of Mt.Orab, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Paul was a 1941 graduate of Georgetown High School and later attended Moler Barber College. He was the owner and operator of Paul’s Barber Shop in Georgetown, Ohio for 47 years, a farmer, a longtime member of the Fairview Chapel near Georgetown, Ohio and attended the Mt.Orab United Methodist Church, a member of the Georgetown F&AM Masonic Lodge #72 and Mt.Orab Order of Eastern Star #514. Paul was a loving and gentle man who loved God, baseball, and golf. He was born September 6, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late James and Lucille (Maud) Lindsey. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one (foster) sister – Roberta Coomer and one step-daughter – Tammy Jean Jenkins.

Mr. Lindsey is survived by his wife of 28 years, Naomi (McClain) Lindsey, whom he met on a blind date and married two months later on August 24, 1991; one (foster) sister – Janet Betlejewski and husband Frank of Belvedere, Illinois; three step-children – Sheila Dyer of Hillsboro, Ohio, Nancy Jo Hardy of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Lloyd McClain and wife Georgette of Mt.Orab, Ohio; eight step-granddaughters, nineteen step-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law – Jane Hirons of Mt.Orab, Ohio and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Fairview Chapel, 10989 US 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Rev. Ken Myers and Rev. Al Bolte will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

