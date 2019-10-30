Allie Lee Bard of Mt. Orab, OH passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born to the late George and Dora (nee Murray) Terrell on June 16, 1930 in Rockholds, KY.

Allie is survived by her loving children Bonnie (Jim) Kelley, and Joseph (Teresa) Bard; her cherished grandchildren Jason (Ashley) Wheeler, Kandice (Billy) Dean, Angela (Kevin) Masters, and Allen (Jennifer) Bard; her adored great grandchildren Brandon Bard, Piper Bard, Callum Bard, Oliva Masters, Ethan Masters, Merritt Wheeler, Emer Dean, and Willa Dean.

In addition to her parents Allie was preceded in death by her husband Melvin H. Bard, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Allie was a member of the Crosspoint Wessleynn Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow services at Olive Branch Cemetery. Pastor James Taylor officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Hospice of Hope.