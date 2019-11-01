James “Jimmy” Allen Sullivan, age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a boiler operator for various power plants, a United States Army veteran, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved NASCAR. Jimmy was born July 14, 1959 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late James W. and Winifred (Hussing) Sullivan. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Jason Allen Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan is survived by two children – Sara Sullivan of Ripley, Ohio and Emily Graves and husband Justin of Georgetown. Ohio; two grandchildren – Whitney and Christopher Sullivan; two sisters – Karen Richey and husband Charles of Jacksonville, Florida and Kimberly Hyden of Canton, Ohio; six nieces and nephews – Wray and Veronica Richey both of Jacksonville, Florida, Melinda Doty and husband Darren of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Stacy, Rachel and Christopher Hyden all of Canton, Ohio and many other family and friends.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 8:00 P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Chuck Gray will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

