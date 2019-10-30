William Daniel “Danny” Morris, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence. He was an over the road semi-truck driver, traveling all over the United States hauling propane and then clothing for the Gap Clothing Store. Danny served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Plumville Church of Christ near Maysville, Kentucky. He was born October 30, 1938 in Plumville, Kentucky the son of the late Eugene and Mary Opal (Dickens) Morris. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Michael Morris.

Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of 37 years – Arvillia “Ann” (Ernst) Morris whom he married January 23, 1982; two daughters – Amanda “Mandy” Morris (Jimmy Fisher) of Georgetown, Ohio and Andrea Morris-Williams (Bud) of Maryland; one son – Eugene Morris (Telf) of Maryland; one granddaughter – Ali Ann Bell of Georgetown, Ohio; his first wife – Rosemary (Wallingford) Clark of Fredrick, Maryland; one brother-in-law – Ralph Ernst of Georgetown, Ohio; nieces, nephews and several great friends that he met at McDonalds and many friends from Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Brother Sam Brevard from the Bethany Christian Church near Maysville, Kentucky will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will be in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Plumville, Kentucky.

