Beverly Weiss, lifelong educator, advocate for women’s rights, and supporter of the underserved, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019, at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by her family. She was 94.

Beverly J. Phillips Weiss was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 28, 1925, the only child of Robert W. and Eupha (Horney) Phillips and granddaughter of Pearl (Neal) and A.O. Horney. She spent her early life at Neal’s Corner in Brown County. She is survived by her two children, Esther Weiss Groves (Mark) of Phoenix, AZ; Robert Weiss (Susan) of Tempe, AZ, and two grandsons, Zachary P. Weiss of Chicago, IL, and Michael L. Weiss of Tucson, AZ, as well as nine nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased in 2016 by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Jerald A. Weiss, a distinguished physicist.

Beverly was Professor Emerita of Psychology at Framingham State College (now Framingham State University) in Framingham, Massachusetts. She was also Director Emerita of the Christa Corrigan McAuliffe Center for Education and Teaching Excellence at Framingham State. Beverly earned her Nursing Diploma at Mt. Carmel Hospital School, Columbus, Ohio; BS in Education at Ohio State; MA in Developmental Psychology at Columbia University, and her Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology from Boston University. She was also a Mellon Fellow at Wellesley College’s Center for Research on Women.

Beverly’s gifts of love, wit, determination, and courage live on through the many people she touched, educated, and mentored. As a nurse, professor, writer, and untiring advocate, Beverly’s life could be summarized as “service to others.” When she saw a way to make a difference, she applied her considerable expertise to create a lasting solution, whether a program for adults returning to college or enabling young women to participate in the political process. Beverly was an accomplished photographer, recognized by her exhibition, “Beauties of the Earth,” at the Walters Gallery of Regis College.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jerald A. and Beverly J. Weiss Family Scholarship Fund, benefiting Scottsdale Community College students. Checks should be made payable to the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation, reference Weiss 5627, and mailed to Scottsdale Community College, Development Department, 9000 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85256. Beverly and Jerry devoted their lives to higher learning and established this scholarship to extend their legacy.