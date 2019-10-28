Richard Thomas Gast, Sr., age 82 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a retired United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and he attended the Ripley Church of Christ. Mr. Gast was born March 20, 1937 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Arnold and Beulah (McLain) Gast. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Ruby Gast and a brother – Jerry Gast.

Mr. Gast is survived by one son – Richard Thomas Gast, Jr. of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; two step-sons – Gary Heaton and Jerry Heaton, both of North Carolina; two sisters – Donna Fulton and Rhonda Moran, both of Ripley; one brother – Gene Gast (Kathy) of Ripley; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Ripley Church of Christ 105 North 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

